By  Associated Press
2018/04/24 05:45
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
ch-Man City 34 29 3 2 98 25 90
Man United 34 23 5 6 65 26 74
Liverpool 35 20 11 4 80 37 71
Tottenham 34 20 8 6 66 31 68
Chelsea 34 19 6 9 59 34 63
Arsenal 34 17 6 11 66 46 57
Burnley 35 14 11 10 35 32 53
Everton 35 12 9 14 40 54 45
Leicester 34 11 11 12 49 47 44
Newcastle 34 11 8 15 35 43 41
Bournemouth 35 9 11 15 41 58 38
Watford 35 10 8 17 42 60 38
Brighton 34 8 12 14 32 47 36
Crystal Palace 35 8 11 16 36 54 35
West Ham 34 8 11 15 42 63 35
Huddersfield 34 9 8 17 27 54 35
Swansea 34 8 9 17 27 51 33
Southampton 34 5 14 15 33 53 29
Stoke 35 6 11 18 32 65 29
West Brom 35 4 13 18 29 54 25

ch-null

Tuesday, April 17

Brighton 1, Tottenham 1

Wednesday, April 18

Bournemouth 0, Man United 2

Thursday, April 19

Leicester 0, Southampton 0

Burnley 1, Chelsea 2

Friday, April 20

Brighton vs. Tottenham ppd.

Saturday, April 21

West Brom 2, Liverpool 2

Leicester vs. Southampton ppd.

Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea vs. Huddersfield ppd.

Bournemouth vs. Man United ppd.

Sunday, April 22

Arsenal 4, West Ham 1

Stoke 1, Burnley 1

Man City 5, Swansea 0

Monday, April 23

Everton 1, Newcastle 0

Saturday, April 28

Liverpool vs. Stoke 1130 GMT

Burnley vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Newcastle vs. West Brom 1400 GMT

Southampton vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Everton 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Chelsea 1630 GMT

Sunday, April 29

West Ham vs. Man City 1315 GMT

Man United vs. Arsenal 1530 GMT

Monday, April 30

Tottenham vs. Watford 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 44 30 8 6 82 36 98
Cardiff 43 26 8 9 66 36 86
Fulham 44 24 13 7 76 42 85
Aston Villa 44 24 10 10 71 40 82
Middlesbrough 44 21 9 14 63 43 72
Millwall 44 18 15 11 55 43 69
Derby 43 18 14 11 62 45 68
Brentford 44 18 14 12 61 49 68
Preston 44 17 16 11 54 45 67
Bristol City 44 17 15 12 65 55 66
Sheffield United 44 19 9 16 59 52 66
Leeds 44 16 9 19 56 62 57
Norwich 44 14 15 15 46 54 57
Ipswich 44 16 8 20 51 58 56
Sheffield Wednesday 44 13 14 17 54 59 53
QPR 44 14 11 19 55 67 53
Nottingham Forest 43 14 7 22 46 62 49
Hull 44 11 15 18 69 67 48
Reading 44 10 13 21 48 66 43
Birmingham 44 12 7 25 34 64 43
Bolton 44 9 13 22 36 70 40
Barnsley 43 8 14 21 45 65 38
Burton Albion 44 9 11 24 35 79 38
Sunderland 44 6 16 22 48 78 34
Friday, April 20

Millwall 0, Fulham 3

Saturday, April 21

Birmingham 2, Sheffield United 1

Bristol City 5, Hull 5

Derby 1, Middlesbrough 2

Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 2

Brentford 2, QPR 1

Ipswich 0, Aston Villa 4

Leeds 2, Barnsley 1

Preston 0, Norwich 0

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Reading 0

Bolton 0, Wolverhampton 4

Cardiff 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Tuesday, April 24

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT

Derby vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT

Friday, April 27

Fulham vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Saturday, April 28

Burton Albion vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Leeds 1400 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Derby 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Millwall 1630 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 43 28 9 6 86 27 93
Blackburn 43 26 12 5 79 38 90
Shrewsbury 43 24 11 8 56 36 83
Rotherham 44 23 7 14 71 51 76
Charlton 44 19 11 14 57 50 68
Scunthorpe 43 17 16 10 60 49 67
Plymouth 42 18 10 14 53 50 64
Portsmouth 44 19 6 19 55 55 63
Peterborough 43 16 13 14 65 55 61
Blackpool 44 15 14 15 59 53 59
Bradford 42 17 7 18 53 63 58
Bristol Rovers 43 16 8 19 58 64 56
Southend 43 15 11 17 53 62 56
Doncaster 42 13 15 14 52 50 54
Fleetwood Town 44 15 9 20 57 66 54
Oxford United 44 14 11 19 58 63 53
Gillingham 44 12 16 16 44 52 52
AFC Wimbledon 43 13 11 19 44 55 50
Walsall 43 12 12 19 51 63 48
Oldham 43 11 15 17 56 70 48
Rochdale 43 10 17 16 46 54 47
Northampton 44 12 10 22 41 74 46
Milton Keynes Dons 43 10 12 21 42 65 42
Bury 44 7 11 26 38 69 32
Tuesday, April 17

Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 2

Rochdale 0, Oldham 0

Wigan 1, Oxford United 0

Doncaster 3, Bury 3

Gillingham 0, Rotherham 1

Bradford 3, Portsmouth 1

Thursday, April 19

Blackburn 3, Peterborough 1

Saturday, April 21

Southend 4, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Shrewsbury 1, Bury 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oldham 2

Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0

Rochdale 1, Bradford 1

Rotherham 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Fleetwood Town 0, Wigan 4

Doncaster 0, Oxford United 1

Northampton 2, Plymouth 0

Portsmouth 0, Charlton 1

Gillingham 0, Blackpool 3

Tuesday, April 24

Rochdale vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT

Bradford vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan 1845 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT

Oldham vs. Southend 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT

Saturday, April 28

Plymouth vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Tuesday, May 1

Bradford vs. Walsall 1845 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Accrington Stanley 43 28 6 9 74 41 90
Luton Town 44 24 12 8 91 45 84
Wycombe 44 22 12 10 76 59 78
Exeter 44 23 8 13 62 51 77
Notts County 44 21 13 10 70 46 76
Lincoln City 43 19 14 10 59 44 71
Coventry 43 21 8 14 56 42 71
Mansfield Town 44 17 17 10 63 49 68
Swindon 44 19 7 18 64 65 64
Carlisle 44 16 15 13 59 52 63
Colchester 44 16 13 15 53 51 61
Cambridge United 43 16 12 15 50 58 60
Crawley Town 44 16 10 18 56 63 58
Newport County 42 14 15 13 51 54 57
Stevenage 44 13 13 18 57 63 52
Cheltenham 44 13 12 19 65 65 51
Crewe 44 15 5 24 58 73 50
Port Vale 44 11 14 19 48 60 47
Yeovil 43 12 10 21 56 71 46
Forest Green 43 13 7 23 53 71 46
Grimsby Town 44 11 12 21 37 65 45
Morecambe 43 9 17 17 41 55 44
Barnet 44 10 10 24 42 65 40
Chesterfield 43 9 8 26 45 78 35
Tuesday, April 17

Lincoln City 0, Wycombe 0

Exeter 2, Chesterfield 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Yeovil 0

Friday, April 20

Coventry 3, Stevenage 1

Saturday, April 21

Lincoln City 2, Colchester 1

Barnet 2, Newport County 0

Cambridge United 4, Cheltenham 3

Forest Green 4, Chesterfield 1

Wycombe 0, Accrington Stanley 4

Mansfield Town 1, Port Vale 1

Exeter 2, Crawley Town 2

Carlisle 1, Luton Town 1

Swindon 0, Grimsby Town 1

Crewe 1, Morecambe 0

Notts County 4, Yeovil 1

Tuesday, April 24

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United 1845 GMT

Yeovil vs. Forest Green 1845 GMT

Coventry vs. Lincoln City 1845 GMT

Newport County vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT

Saturday, April 28

Chesterfield vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Barnet 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Tuesday, May 1

Chesterfield vs. Newport County 1845 GMT