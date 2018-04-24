  1. Home
Wall hurt ankle in Game 4; looking forward to seeing Drake

By HOWARD FENDRICH , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/04/24 03:34

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards point guard John Wall says he's fine after tweaking his right ankle late in a Game 4 victory over the No. 1 seed Raptors and is looking forward to seeing rapper Drake at Game 5 in Toronto.

The teams are tied 2-2 heading into Wednesday night's matchup.

The home team has won every game in the first-round Eastern Conference series.

Wall is a big reason the No. 8 seed Wizards pulled even after falling behind 2-0.

He says that during the games in Toronto, Drake told him the Raptors were going to sweep the series.

Wall is averaging 26.8 points, 13 assists and 4.8 rebounds. Not bad for a guy who had surgery on his left knee during the regular season and appeared in only 41 games. He says Monday he never had any doubt he'd be able to excel in the playoffs.

