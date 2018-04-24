New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|118.95
|Up
|1.25
|May
|116.30
|117.10
|116.30
|117.00
|Up
|1.25
|Jul
|121.00
|Up
|1.20
|Jul
|118.10
|119.25
|118.05
|118.95
|Up
|1.25
|Sep
|120.15
|121.30
|120.15
|121.00
|Up
|1.20
|Dec
|123.70
|124.80
|123.70
|124.50
|Up
|1.20
|Mar
|127.30
|128.25
|127.20
|128.00
|Up
|1.20
|May
|129.50
|130.50
|129.50
|130.30
|Up
|1.15
|Jul
|132.05
|132.70
|132.05
|132.50
|Up
|1.15
|Sep
|134.00
|134.45
|134.00
|134.40
|Up
|1.10
|Dec
|137.10
|137.30
|136.95
|137.20
|Up
|1.05
|Mar
|139.85
|140.20
|139.70
|140.00
|Up
|1.05
|May
|141.60
|142.15
|141.45
|141.85
|Up
|1.05
|Jul
|143.20
|143.85
|143.05
|143.50
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|144.70
|145.35
|144.55
|145.10
|Up
|1.05
|Dec
|147.10
|147.80
|146.95
|147.55
|Up
|1.05
|Mar
|149.70
|Up
|1.05