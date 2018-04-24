  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/24 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 118.95 Up 1.25
May 116.30 117.10 116.30 117.00 Up 1.25
Jul 121.00 Up 1.20
Jul 118.10 119.25 118.05 118.95 Up 1.25
Sep 120.15 121.30 120.15 121.00 Up 1.20
Dec 123.70 124.80 123.70 124.50 Up 1.20
Mar 127.30 128.25 127.20 128.00 Up 1.20
May 129.50 130.50 129.50 130.30 Up 1.15
Jul 132.05 132.70 132.05 132.50 Up 1.15
Sep 134.00 134.45 134.00 134.40 Up 1.10
Dec 137.10 137.30 136.95 137.20 Up 1.05
Mar 139.85 140.20 139.70 140.00 Up 1.05
May 141.60 142.15 141.45 141.85 Up 1.05
Jul 143.20 143.85 143.05 143.50 Up 1.05
Sep 144.70 145.35 144.55 145.10 Up 1.05
Dec 147.10 147.80 146.95 147.55 Up 1.05
Mar 149.70 Up 1.05