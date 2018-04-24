BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2726
|Down
|3
|May
|2746
|Down
|3
|Jul
|2750
|Down
|6
|Jul
|2715
|2755
|2698
|2726
|Down
|3
|Sep
|2738
|2780
|2726
|2750
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2741
|2773
|2723
|2744
|Down
|10
|Mar
|2704
|2747
|2703
|2720
|Down
|12
|May
|2695
|2728
|2694
|2712
|Down
|11
|Jul
|2696
|2727
|2693
|2711
|Down
|11
|Sep
|2713
|2713
|2712
|2712
|Down
|11
|Dec
|2714
|2714
|2713
|2713
|Down
|11
|Mar
|2721
|Down
|12