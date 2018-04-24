New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|308.50
|310.80
|308.50
|310.80 Down 2.35
|May
|313.10
|316.15
|307.80
|311.05 Down 2.45
|Jun
|313.95
|316.90
|309.00
|312.05 Down 2.45
|Jul
|315.20
|318.25
|309.85
|313.15 Down 2.40
|Aug
|314.30 Down 2.35
|Sep
|316.95
|320.00
|312.00
|315.15 Down 2.35
|Oct
|316.20
|316.20
|316.10
|316.10 Down 2.35
|Nov
|317.05 Down 2.35
|Dec
|320.30
|322.55
|314.45
|317.65 Down 2.35
|Jan
|320.20
|320.35
|316.50
|318.60 Down 2.30
|Feb
|319.35 Down 2.30
|Mar
|323.80
|323.80
|317.80
|319.90 Down 2.30
|Apr
|320.60 Down 2.30
|May
|323.45
|323.45
|318.30
|321.15 Down 2.30
|Jun
|321.85 Down 2.15
|Jul
|322.35 Down 2.10
|Aug
|323.00 Down 2.10
|Sep
|323.50 Down 2.10
|Oct
|324.05 Down 2.10
|Nov
|324.35 Down 2.10
|Dec
|324.85 Down 2.05
|Jan
|325.10 Down 2.05
|Feb
|325.20 Down 2.05
|Mar
|325.65 Down 2.10
|May
|325.75 Down 2.10
|Jul
|325.80 Down 2.10
|Sep
|325.85 Down 2.10
|Dec
|325.90 Down 2.10
|Mar
|325.95 Down 2.10
|May
|326.00 Down 2.10
|Jul
|326.05 Down 2.10
|Sep
|326.10 Down 2.10
|Dec
|326.15 Down 2.10
|Mar
|326.20 Down 2.10
|May
|326.25 Down 2.10
|Jul
|326.30 Down 2.10
|Sep
|326.35 Down 2.10
|Dec
|326.40 Down 2.10
|Mar
|326.45 Down 2.10