BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/24 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 308.50 310.80 308.50 310.80 Down 2.35
May 313.10 316.15 307.80 311.05 Down 2.45
Jun 313.95 316.90 309.00 312.05 Down 2.45
Jul 315.20 318.25 309.85 313.15 Down 2.40
Aug 314.30 Down 2.35
Sep 316.95 320.00 312.00 315.15 Down 2.35
Oct 316.20 316.20 316.10 316.10 Down 2.35
Nov 317.05 Down 2.35
Dec 320.30 322.55 314.45 317.65 Down 2.35
Jan 320.20 320.35 316.50 318.60 Down 2.30
Feb 319.35 Down 2.30
Mar 323.80 323.80 317.80 319.90 Down 2.30
Apr 320.60 Down 2.30
May 323.45 323.45 318.30 321.15 Down 2.30
Jun 321.85 Down 2.15
Jul 322.35 Down 2.10
Aug 323.00 Down 2.10
Sep 323.50 Down 2.10
Oct 324.05 Down 2.10
Nov 324.35 Down 2.10
Dec 324.85 Down 2.05
Jan 325.10 Down 2.05
Feb 325.20 Down 2.05
Mar 325.65 Down 2.10
May 325.75 Down 2.10
Jul 325.80 Down 2.10
Sep 325.85 Down 2.10
Dec 325.90 Down 2.10
Mar 325.95 Down 2.10
May 326.00 Down 2.10
Jul 326.05 Down 2.10
Sep 326.10 Down 2.10
Dec 326.15 Down 2.10
Mar 326.20 Down 2.10
May 326.25 Down 2.10
Jul 326.30 Down 2.10
Sep 326.35 Down 2.10
Dec 326.40 Down 2.10
Mar 326.45 Down 2.10