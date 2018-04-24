Gazprom Hungarian Open Results

|Monday
|BudaPart-Kopaszi gat
|Budapest, Hungary
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
John Millman, Australia, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 7-5.
Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-4.
Aljaz Bedene (5), Slovenia, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-3.
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (8), 6-4.
|Doubles
|First Round
Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff (2), Germany, def. Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 7-6 (5), 6-1.