The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending April 19, 2018:

Top Songs

1. Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

2. Nice For What, Drake

3. Meant to Be, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

4. Chun-Li, icki Minaj

5. You Make It Easy, Jason Aldean

6. God's Plan, Drake

7. Barbie Tingz, Nicki Minaj

8. Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons

9. The Middle, Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey

10. Get Along, Kenny Chesney

Top Albums

1. Ember, Breaking Benjamin

2. Rearview Town, Jason Aldean

3. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

4. Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

5. PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I, Pentatonix

6. The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine

7. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

8. Ledger - EP, LEDGER

9. My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd

10. Creeker, Upchurch

