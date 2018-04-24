FIFA force pace on $25B Club World Cup, global league plan

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA is forcing the pace on talks over a $25 billion offer to revamp the Club World Cup and create a global national team competition.

FIFA says President Gianni Infantino hosted a meeting last Friday with invited officials from some top European clubs.

The European Club Association has strongly opposed FIFA's hope for a four-yearly club tournament starting in 2021, which could rival the UEFA-organized Champions League.

UEFA has also proposed a Global Nations League. A similar project is tied to the FIFA-controlled $25 billion, 12-year offer from a consortium including investors from Saudi Arabia and China.

FIFA says it's holding "informal ongoing discussions with different stakeholders on the topic of the future Club World Cups."

Infantino is set to meet confederation presidents and general secretaries "in the near future," FIFA says.