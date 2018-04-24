Planned Parenthood sues Indiana over new abortion rules

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is suing Indiana officials over a new law that will require medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient information to the state.

The federal lawsuit filed Monday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana on Planned Parenthood's behalf contends the reporting rules and a provision requiring annual inspections of abortion clinics are unconstitutional.

The complaint asks a judge to block the provisions, which are set to take effect July 1.

It contends the abortion complications reporting provision creates "vague and uncertain standards" that are written so broadly "as to be meaningless." It also says the law violates the U.S. Constitution's due process and equal protection clauses.