Business events scheduled for Tuesday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday:

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for February, 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for March, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April, 10 a.m.

BERLIN — Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a closely watched indicator for Europe's biggest economy.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.