BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Le Golf National
|Guyancourt, France
|Sept. 28-30, 2018
|Through April 22
|United States
|1. Patrick Reed
|6,321.901
|2. Justin Thomas
|6,049.773
|3. Dustin Johnson
|5,012.730
|4. Jordan Spieth
|4,638.458
|5. Bubba Watson
|4,061.793
|6. Rickie Fowler
|3,738.197
|7. Brooks Koepka
|3,464.658
|8. Phil Mickelson
|3,392.197
|9. Matt Kuchar
|3,046.793
|10. Brian Harman
|2,778.331
|11. Kevin Kisner
|2,197.052
|12. Gary Woodland
|1,953.808
|13. Bryson DeChambeau
|1,844.305
|14. Chez Reavie
|1,826.215
|15. Andrew Landry
|1,775.348
|Europe
|European Points
|1. Tyrrell Hatton
|3,096,447.75
|2. Justin Rose
|2,961,330.27
|3. Jon Rahm
|2,088,832.87
|4. Ross Fisher
|1,561,831.18
|5. Matthew Fitzpatrick
|1,479,284.04
|6. Tommy Fleetwood
|1,383,317.52
|7. Paul Dunne
|1,243,960.31
|8. Rory McIlroy
|1,160,411.88
|9. Alexander Levy
|1,101,916.38
|10. Sergio Garcia
|1,044,158.39
|World Points
|1. Justin Rose
|265.98
|2. Jon Rahm
|248.36
|3. Tyrrell Hatton
|174.55
|5. Rory McIlroy
|154.59
|4. Tommy Fleetwood
|145.75
|6. Sergio Garcia
|126.63
|7. Alex Noren
|116.31
|8. Ian Poulter
|104.61
|9. Matthew Fitzpatrick
|103.62
|10. Henrik Stenson
|95.38