BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points

By  Associated Press
2018/04/24 01:16
2018 Ryder Cup Points

By The Associated Press

Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30, 2018
Through April 22
United States
1. Patrick Reed 6,321.901
2. Justin Thomas 6,049.773
3. Dustin Johnson 5,012.730
4. Jordan Spieth 4,638.458
5. Bubba Watson 4,061.793
6. Rickie Fowler 3,738.197
7. Brooks Koepka 3,464.658
8. Phil Mickelson 3,392.197
9. Matt Kuchar 3,046.793
10. Brian Harman 2,778.331
11. Kevin Kisner 2,197.052
12. Gary Woodland 1,953.808
13. Bryson DeChambeau 1,844.305
14. Chez Reavie 1,826.215
15. Andrew Landry 1,775.348
Europe
European Points
1. Tyrrell Hatton 3,096,447.75
2. Justin Rose 2,961,330.27
3. Jon Rahm 2,088,832.87
4. Ross Fisher 1,561,831.18
5. Matthew Fitzpatrick 1,479,284.04
6. Tommy Fleetwood 1,383,317.52
7. Paul Dunne 1,243,960.31
8. Rory McIlroy 1,160,411.88
9. Alexander Levy 1,101,916.38
10. Sergio Garcia 1,044,158.39
World Points
1. Justin Rose 265.98
2. Jon Rahm 248.36
3. Tyrrell Hatton 174.55
5. Rory McIlroy 154.59
4. Tommy Fleetwood 145.75
6. Sergio Garcia 126.63
7. Alex Noren 116.31
8. Ian Poulter 104.61
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 103.62
10. Henrik Stenson 95.38