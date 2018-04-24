Johnson: G7 officials focus on Russia's 'malign' behavior

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland poses for a photo with her British counterpart Boris Johnson before a reception for G7 foreign ministers a
TORONTO (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says top officials from the G7 nations are focusing on what he describes as a broad range of "malign" behavior.
Johnson said Monday that the ministers agreed during their Sunday discussions to address the disruptive influence of Vladimir Putin's Russia.
The G7 foreign and interior ministries are holding overlapping talks in Toronto, where Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has pushed Russia to the top of a packed agenda that includes North Korea, Iran and the ongoing Syrian crisis.
The three days of talks are part of a series of ministerial-level gatherings in the run-up to the G7 leaders' summit which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host in June in Charlevoix, Quebec.