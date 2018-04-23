Turin fixes legal loophole, registers babies of gay parents

ROME (AP) — The Italian city of Turin has moved to fill a legal loophole by registering three babies born to gay parents who conceived abroad via artificial insemination.

Mayor Chiara Appendino announced the registrations Monday, tweeting that the babies "have been recognized fully in their city."

A 2002 ministerial decree did not foresee gay couples seeking artificial insemination. In Italy, fertility treatments are only available to heterosexual couples.

Turin Councilwoman Chiara Foglietta, a new mother, denounced the decree last week. She said that when she tried to register her baby Niccolo, she was told she would have to essentially lie and say she had sex with a man to complete the forms.

Foglietta applauded the mayor and said: "Today we cry for joy for the second time since you've come into the world. Welcome, Niccolo."