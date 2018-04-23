Tunisian medina a maze of courtyards, craftsmen and carpets

This Jan. 31, 2018 photo shows a covered food market inside the medina in Sfax, Tunisia. The medina dates to 849 A.D. It is one the best maintained an
SFAX, Tunisia (AP) — Enter the gates of the medina in Sfax, Tunisia, and step into another world.
Here there are no cars. Birds chatter in peaceful courtyards. Life revolves around a giant mosque.
And in the bustling, entertaining markets called souqs (pronounced sooks), vendor after vendor sells goods: bags, baskets, jackets, perfumes, jewelry, plus elaborate hand-woven carpets and wildly colorful, glittering dresses.
A medina is the old, walled section of an Arab city. The medina in the Tunisian city of Sfax dates to 849 A.D. It is one the best maintained and most intact examples of a medina in the Mediterranean basin, according to city officials, who are seeking UNESCO World Heritage status to help protect the site.