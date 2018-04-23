  1. Home
  2. World

PLAYOFFS / Through Sunday, April 22, 2018

By  Associated Press
2018/04/23 22:02
GP G A PTS
Sidney Crosby, PIT 6 6 7 13
Jake Guentzel, PIT 6 6 7 13
David Pastrnak, BOS 5 4 7 11
Nikita Kucherov, TB 5 5 5 10
Sean Couturier, PHI 5 5 4 9
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 5 2 6 8
John Carlson, WAS 5 1 7 8
Torey Krug, BOS 5 1 7 8
Gabriel Landeskog, COL 6 4 3 7
Austin Watson, NSH 6 4 3 7
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 5 4 3 7
Colton Sissons, NSH 6 3 4 7
Brad Marchand, BOS 5 2 5 7
Artemi Panarin, CLS 5 2 5 7
Kris Letang, PIT 6 1 6 7
9 tied with 6 pts.