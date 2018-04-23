PLAYOFFS / Through Sunday, April 22, 2018

|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|6
|6
|7
|13
|Jake Guentzel, PIT
|6
|6
|7
|13
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|5
|4
|7
|11
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|5
|5
|5
|10
|Sean Couturier, PHI
|5
|5
|4
|9
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|5
|2
|6
|8
|John Carlson, WAS
|5
|1
|7
|8
|Torey Krug, BOS
|5
|1
|7
|8
|Gabriel Landeskog, COL
|6
|4
|3
|7
|Austin Watson, NSH
|6
|4
|3
|7
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS
|5
|4
|3
|7
|Colton Sissons, NSH
|6
|3
|4
|7
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|5
|2
|5
|7
|Artemi Panarin, CLS
|5
|2
|5
|7
|Kris Letang, PIT
|6
|1
|6
|7
|9 tied with 6 pts.