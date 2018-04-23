Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau and Soil and Water Conservation Bureau jointly promote rural village tours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration of Tourism Bureau joined forces with Nantou Branch, Soil and Water Conservation Bureau to hold a press conference at the Xiangshan Visitor Center on April 19, promoting the in-depth countryside tours they have organized.

The event organizers have divided Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County and Chiayi County into the four seasons, and scheduled the tours to take place in the best places and seasons.

The countryside tours will take visitors into rural villages to experience the beauty of local ecology and agriculture.

The tours are scheduled to take place from April 21 to June 24.

The serial activities were kicked off at the Xiangshan Visitor Center on April 21 and 22. For more information about the rural village tours, please visit the activity Facebook fan page (Chinese).