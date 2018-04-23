The Latest: Armenian prime minister resigns amid protests

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The Latest on political upheaval in Armenia (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

The official website of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan says he has resigned.

Sargsyan's move follows 10 days of protests in the capital, Yerevan, against his appointment as prime minister, which is part of a transition to new governmental system that reduces the powers of the presidency and bolsters those of the premier.

Critics saw the move as an attempt by Sargsyan, who was president from 2008 until he was forced to step down this year because of term limits, to stay in power.

Protesters have been on the streets demanding Sargsyan's resignation since earlier this month.

___

3:55 p.m.

Thousands of anti-government protesters are continuing to rally on the streets of the Armenian capital as the demonstrations enter their second week.

The protests began earlier this month against the appointment of former President Serzh Sargsyan as prime minister, part of Armenia's transition to a governmental system that reduces the powers of the presidency and bolsters those of the premier.

Critics say the change effectively allows Sargsyan to lead the country for life.

Demonstrations in the capital, Yerevan, persisted on Monday despite Sunday's arrest of the protest leader.

About 200 soldiers joined the protests on Monday. A spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry told The Associated Press that this was a peacekeeping force that was currently stationed in Yerevan.