CPC Corporation unveils Taiwan's first electric-powered oil tankers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On April 23, Taiwan’s state-supported CPC Corporation unveiled two new oil tankers that will be joining their fleet, each weighing 1,999 tons, with a carrying capacity of up to 2,700 tons.



However unlike all of the company’s other vessels the “CPC No. 21” and “CPC No. 22” will be fueled by an electric propulsion system, the first of its kind for any of Taiwan’s ocean tankers, and marking the first electric powered ships in Taiwan with a hull capacity of over 500 tons.

The two ships were unveiled at a ceremony Monday in Kaohsiung Harbor ahead of their maiden voyage. The captains and crew of the two vessels also received the ships’ ensigns at the ceremony.

The electric oil tankers were built by a Singaporean company, Triyards Marine Service, and cost NT$367 million each (US$12.4 million). They are also constructed using a “double-shell” hull structure that will prevent leakage and large scale pollution in the event of an accident, according to the report at CNA.

After being constructed in Singapore, and tested on the water in Vietnam, the ships were brought to Kaohsiung Harbor in January, where they will now enter service as refueling tankers in the CPC fleet.

The chairman of the CPC Corporation Tai Chien (戴謙) said that the new electric powered vessels were constructed in response to the increasing demand for more environmentally friendly initiatives, and the country’s aim to become a more efficient “green” society.



Tai was quoted by CNA as saying that the new electric barges will produce 29 percent less Co2 than each of the other nine gas powered vessels in the CPC fleet.

The ships will not only set a new bar for energy efficiency among large ocean-faring vessels, but are also expected to have a positive impact on the overall air quality in Kaohsiung as well. With the new vessels in the fleet, the rate of oil imports coming from Hong Kong to southern Taiwan is also set to increase as well.



(CNA Image)