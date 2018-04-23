More than 5 million Taiwanese suffering from overwork: survey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As many as 60.2 percent of salary employees in Taiwan worry about health issues stemming from overwork, while 75.3 percent of them have considered quitting jobs because of exhaustion at work, according to the latest survey released by Yes123 job bank on April 23.

Yang Tsung-pin, spokesman for Yes123, estimated that a staggering 5.41 million out of the island’s 8.985 million salary workers could be suffering from overwork.

The research finds that a female worker under excessive stress has experienced abnormal menstrual cycles and even developed auditory hallucinations involving mistakenly hearing phone ringing, probably because she’s anxious not to miss a call at work.

In addition, 62 percent of the respondents said they have been bullied in the workplace, while 46 percent complained about sexual harassment at work.

An employer who has discovered cases of sexual harassment but failed to take immediate and effective correctional and remedial measures may incur a fine between NT$100,000 (US$3,365) and NT$500,000 (US$16,825), Yang was quoted by Central News Agency as saying.

The online research, which saw 1,235 people surveyed about their workplace experience, was carried out between April 3 and April 16.