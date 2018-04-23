Taiwanese doctors attend cosmetic surgery workshop in India

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese doctors along with physicians from Morocco and several surgeons and dermatologists from India attended a cadaveric workshop on cosmetic surgery held for the first time at a government health institution in India. It was held at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), reports Press Trust of India.

The workshop was aimed at studying different structures of the face and their relationship to blood vessels, Head of department of Plastic Surgery at AIIMS, Dr Manish Singhal said.

According to AIIMS Trauma Centre chief Dr Rajesh Malhotra, over the last one decade, there has been a rising demand for cosmetic treatments among people having requisite financial resources to look better.

People receive injectable fillers to remove dark circles, botox injections for getting rid of wrinkles, lip enhancements and nose alignments among others, Dr Malhotra said adding there is awareness among youth who aspire to look better.

In the workshop, the "plastination" technique was employed in which the blood vessels are injected with colored dyes to highlight them during dissections. The fillers are then injected under the skin to allow doctors study the safe zones, Dr Singhal said.

The technique was shown on five embalmed bodies.

Dr Raja Tiwari, faculty in the Plastic Surgery department of AIIMS said there has been a three-fold increase in the number of patients who opted for cosmetic treatments at the premier institute over the last one decade.

A global survey by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), ranked India fourth with 9,35,487 cosmetic procedures conducted in 2015.

USA, Brazil and South Korea secured the first, second and third positions, respectively.