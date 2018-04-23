|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Toronto
|13
|8
|.619
|4
|New York
|11
|9
|.550
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|8
|13
|.381
|9
|Baltimore
|6
|16
|.273
|11½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|2½
|Kansas City
|5
|15
|.250
|6½
|Chicago
|4
|14
|.222
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Los Angeles
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Seattle
|11
|9
|.550
|3½
|Oakland
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|Texas
|8
|15
|.348
|8
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1
Detroit 12, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 1
Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 9, Texas 7
Oakland 3, Boston 0
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland 7, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1
Kansas City 8, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 7, Seattle 4
Oakland 4, Boston 1
San Francisco 4, L.A. Angels 2
|Monday's Games
Cleveland (Carrasco 3-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 1-0) at Texas (Moore 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-1) at Houston (Cole 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-1), 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 4-0) at Toronto (Happ 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Houston (Morton 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 1-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-2), 8:15 p.m.