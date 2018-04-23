  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/23 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 4 .810
Toronto 13 8 .619 4
New York 11 9 .550
Tampa Bay 8 13 .381 9
Baltimore 6 16 .273 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 11 8 .579
Minnesota 8 8 .500
Detroit 9 11 .450
Kansas City 5 15 .250
Chicago 4 14 .222
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 16 7 .696
Los Angeles 14 8 .636
Seattle 11 9 .550
Oakland 11 11 .500
Texas 8 15 .348 8

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1

Detroit 12, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 1

Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 9, Texas 7

Oakland 3, Boston 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1

Kansas City 8, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 7, Seattle 4

Oakland 4, Boston 1

San Francisco 4, L.A. Angels 2

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-0) at Texas (Moore 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-1) at Houston (Cole 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 4-0) at Toronto (Happ 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Houston (Morton 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 1-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-2), 8:15 p.m.