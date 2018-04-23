Taiwan confers prestigious medal upon Heritage Foundation co-founder

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Edwin Feulner, co-founder of the Washington-based Heritage Foundation, was conferred with a prestigious medal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Monday, April 23 in recognition of his contributions to improving the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S.

Feulner, 76, received the Grand Medal of Diplomacy from Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Monday morning, according to a MOFA statement.

In the past four decades, Feulner has visited Taiwan and met with the Taiwanese authorities on several occasions, including with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office in January.

At the previous meeting, President Tsai expressed her gratitude towards Feulner and the Heritage Foundation for their efforts to “consolidate and upgrade the long-term Taiwan-U.S. partnership.”

The president also mentioned the foundation’s dedication to issues including Taiwan-U.S. relations, cross-strait relations, arms purchases, and regional security.

Founded in 1973, the Heritage Foundation has advocated the reinforcement of the Taiwan-U.S. relationship over the years by formulating advice to the U.S. government and promoting Taiwan-friendly policies in the Congress, says the MOFA statement.

MOFA said Feulner was a supporter of the Taiwan Relations Act, which passed in 1979 after the U.S. government, led by Jimmy Carter, broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favor of China, and that he was a senior adviser for the current U.S. President Donald Trump during the presidential transition.

Feulner not only supports Taiwan’s democracy, freedom and economic prosperity, but also advocates the alliance between Taiwan and the U.S. through Free Trade Agreements (FTA) as well as U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, according to the statement.

The Heritage Foundation is an American conservative public policy think tank founded by Paul Weyrich, Edwin Feulner, and Joseph Coors. The foundation is said to have a significant influence on U.S. public policy.