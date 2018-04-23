Photo of the Day: Taiwanese photographer gets too close for comfort with croc

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese photographer Lynn Wu (吳秀玲) was commended in the Taiwan category of the Sony World Photography Awards for her stunning photo of a crocodile, which she revealed was taken within arm's length of the carnivorous beast.

The photo above, taken by her husband Jim Chen (陳翰旭), shows Wu in scuba gear alarmingly close to a crocodile which is swimming toward her with its mouth wide open.

In her description of the image posted on NT News, Wu says she actually shot the winning underwater photo of the crocodile titled "American Crocodile" not in the U.S., but at Queen’s Garden mangrove forest in Cuba.

In an interview with CNA, she said that guides helped her find a "friendly crocodile" with "friendly eyes" that would let them take photos from a close distance with a lower risk of attack. She had originally expected that they would have first fed the crocodile well or have someone tend the animal, so she had to take a while to mentally prepare herself.

However, her love of photography and unwillingness to miss this rare opportunity helped her summon the courage to take the shot. Wu said she rehearsed in her mind that if the crocodile lunged toward her, she would shove the camera in its mouth to buy her enough time to get into the boat.

Fortunately, though the curious crocodile swam in her direction, it did not have hostile intent, enabling her to take the spectacular photo.

Wu's award-winning photo can be seen below: