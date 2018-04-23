2018 Inclusive Arts for Everyone to kick off in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Organized by the New Taipei City government, the “2018 Inclusive Arts for Everyone” festival will take place from May through October, featuring a wide range of activities spanning cinema, exhibitions, performances, lectures and workshops held across the special municipality.

On April 23, a press event announcing the festival was attended by a number of physically-challenged performers and immigrant groups to spotlight the theme of cultural inclusivity, including the Taiwan First Deaf Dance Group (林靖嵐聽障舞蹈團), the Tifa Dance Troupe (Tifa多元綜藝舞蹈團) comprising immigrant members, and visually-impaired singer Chang Yu-hsia.

According to New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu, the festival seeks to provide a platform where everyone, regardless of cultural background or physical limitations, can have a chance to show their talent.

Chu hopes that through events like this, residents will be able to witness the city’s work as it endeavors to establish an art-friendly environment, in which different groups are encouraged to interact with each other, and which serves to market Taiwan as an island that embraces harmony and the value of inclusivity.

Alice Fox, an expert on arts education from University of Brighton, UK, will also be invited to share her perspective on the UK’s effort to promote inclusive arts in a lecture titled “Journeying Together in Uncertainty” slated for August.

To learn more about the event, visit the official website of Cultural Affairs Department, of the New Taipei City Government.