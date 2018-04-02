INTERPOL cooperates with Taiwanese police to nab Japanese fugitive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The international law enforcement organization INTERPOL recently requested for cooperation with the Taiwanese national police in order to apprehend a Japanese suspect who had been a fugitive for over four years.



Although Taiwan is not an officially recognized member of the international crime fighting agency, Japanese police contacted Taiwanese authorities for help with the case, going through INTERPOL as an intermediary in order to detain the suspect.



According to Japan Today, a Tokyo native surnamed Nakazawa was wanted for embezzling over US$5 million dollars from his Japanese company before fleeing to Taiwan with his wife and sister-in-law.

Nakazawa was reportedly on the run for nearly four years, and had been living in Kaohsiung since leaving Japan in 2014. Some of the stolen money was reportedly laundered in Taiwan through purchases of valuables and property.



The suspect was stopped on April 16 at a Taiwanese airport when he attempted to fly abroad.



The case represents a clear example of Taiwan’s active participation with other nations in the international community, this time in the area of law enforcement.



To contribute to the maintenance of law and order in the region, and across international lines, Taiwan’s future membership in organizations such as INTERPOL should be further promoted, and cooperation among law enforcement agencies in the region likewise strengthened.