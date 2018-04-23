Korean Air chair's daughters resign as smuggle probe widens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Korean Air Lines says its chairman's two daughters have resigned from their executive positions amid mounting public criticism over the women's behavior.

Chairman Cho Yang-ho announced the resignation of Hyun-ah, who returned to leadership last month after a four-year hiatus following a "nut rage" scandal, and her younger sister Hyun-min, who is under investigation for allegedly hurling a cup of water at a business meeting.

The announcement comes as the Cho family faces another probe by the country's customs office on alleged smuggling of luxury goods.

Media reports cited anonymous tips from airline employees that the Cho family smuggled foreign goods into South Korea by disguising them as corporate assets. Calls to the Korea Customs Service went unanswered. Korean Air spokesman said the family is fully cooperating with the investigation.