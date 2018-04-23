It's time for Trump's doctor to be examined, for VA chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — Now it's Washington's turn to examine White House physician Ronny Jackson.

The doctor to Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now Donald Trump is an Iraq War veteran nominated to head the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Republicans and Democrats alike have praised him. But some lawmakers have doubts about putting a physician with no experience managing a huge organization in charge of the sprawling, troubled VA.

A Senate committee will consider Jackson's nomination at a hearing Wednesday

A former White House physician who still dines occasionally with Jackson, Robert Darling, says of his friend: "This will be the challenge of his life."