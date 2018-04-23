Taiwan Athletics Open to kick off in Taipei next month

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- The highest level track and field event in Taiwan, the Taiwan Athletics Open will be held at Taipei Municipal Stadium on May 25 and 26.

Taiwanese athletes, including 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade gold medalist for the Men's 100m dash- Yang Chun-han(楊俊瀚), the Men's 400m Hurdles silver medalist Chen Chieh(陳傑), and the Asian record holder for Men's Javelin Throw Cheng Chao-tsun(鄭兆村) will be participating in the upcoming Taiwan Athletics Open.

At the press conference held on April 19, both Yang and Chen welcomed everyone to the stadium to support the Taiwanese athletes participating in the Taiwan Athletics Open this year.

The Taiwan Athletics Open will be a warm-up event to prepare for the Asian Games that will be held in Jakarta in August this year. The Taiwan Athletic Open also provides a chance for other athletes to meet the qualifying criteria for the Asian Games.

Many elite international athletes will be participating in the Taiwan Athletics Open as well, including; 2017 London IAAF World Championships Men's High Jump Gold Medalist Luvo Manyonga, 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games Men's 400m Hurdles Gold Medalist Cornel Edwin Fredericks, 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Men's 100m dash silver medalist Henricho Bruintjie, 2015 Toronto Pan American Games Women's 100m Hurdles Gold Medalist Queen Harrison, and many more.