Cosby defense team lobs attacks in court of public opinion

By MICHAEL R. SISAK , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/23 12:04

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby's lawyers and publicists are increasingly playing to the court of public opinion as his sexual assault retrial heads toward deliberations.

They're hitting at accuser Andrea Constand's credibility and holding daily press briefings portraying Cosby as the victim of an overzealous prosecutor and an unjust legal system.

The judge is expected to rule Monday on whether jurors can hear deposition testimony that Cosby's lawyers say could have insights into what led Constand to accuse him.

Cosby's lawyers are expected to call an agent and an aviation consultant to the witness stand as they make the case he never visited his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004, the month Constand says he molested her.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.