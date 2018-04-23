  1. Home
Temperature to drop to 18 degrees tomorrow in northern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/23 11:03

CWB satellite map.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Though Taiwan will see balmy weather today (April 23), a weather front tomorrow could bring heavy rain and cause the mercury to dip down to 18 degrees, a change of more than 10 degrees, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

CWB forecaster Chen Chien-an (陳建安) said that heat convection in the afternoon will cause brief thunderstorms from central to northern Taiwan and mountainous areas of southern Taiwan, while eastern Taiwan will see unstable weather throughout the day with frequent showers or thunderstorms.

In terms of temperatures, the lows today will range between 20 to 22 degrees Celsius in the early morning and the highs will climb to 30 to 33 degrees in northern Taiwan, while southern and southeastern Taiwan will reach 29 degrees. 

Chen said that a weather front will approach Taiwan tomorrow morning with all of Taiwan proper likely seeing heavy rain. Under the influence of northeast winds tomorrow, the low temperature could dip down to 18 degrees and the high may only reach 22 degrees. Compared with today, that would be a temperature difference of more than 10 degrees. 

The CWB forecasts that the front will weaken by April 27, allowing sunny and stable weather to return to Taiwan.

 
rain
wet weather
rainy weather
thunderstorm
cool weather

