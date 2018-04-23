Tens of thousands join march to back DPP Taipei mayoral hopeful

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator and Taipei mayoral hopeful Yao Wen-chih (姚文智) led a march in Taipei Sunday afternoon, which drew larger number of supporters than expected, with the aim of pressing the party's central committee to nominate its own mayoral candidate.

"The party shouldn't support a Taipei Mayor who doesn't appreciate 'Taiwanese values,' anymore," said Yao, and he called for the party's central committee to nominate its own mayoral candidate as soon as possible to compete with the independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

"Tens of thousands people joined the march to support us, with 5,000 campaign T-shirts being sold out on site in merely 10 minutes," said Yao.

The march started at 2 p.m. on April 22, and was attended by 27 DPP Taipei City councilors, and two DPP lawmakers Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) and Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政).

Yao said in a joint media interview that the route of the march between the Taipei Songshan Airport and the Taipei Dome was designed to highlight two major issues facing the development of the city.

Yao has been criticizing Ko for the lack of a decisive action over the controversial multi-use stadium, saying he will run a referendum for citizens to decide the fate of the stadium after being elected. He also supports the abolishment of the Songshan Airport.

In the interview, Yao continued to say that the theme of the event is "safeguarding Taiwanese values, developing the the capital city," and it drew a larger number of participants than expected, meaning that both DPP supporters and Taipei citizens are no longer willing to back a mayor who discards Taiwanese values.

