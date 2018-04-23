Taipei Songshan Airport to undergo one-year runway expansion project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taipei Songshan Airport on June 20 will commence a project to resurface and widen its runway which could take up to a year, announced the airport's director, Hsu Nei-shin (徐乃新), according to a CNA report.

Hsu said that because the runway has been used 10 years without major repairs, it will be repaved starting on June 20. In addition to resurfacing the 2,605-meter runway, it will be widened from 45 meters to 60 meters and have runway lights installed, with the project expected to take up to a year and cost NT$900 million.

Starting June 20, because the airport only has one runway, the night curfew will be extended from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Hsu said that taking into consideration holidays, festivals and a rainy weather, he estimates that the project could take as long as a year, but he said that if it is completed ahead of schedule, the normal flight hours will be restored as soon as possible.



Hsu said that because most domestic and international fights are actually scheduled between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., they should not be greatly affected by the project, and it would only be in the case of delays that international flights would need to be diverted to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.