Moriya Jutanugarn wins LPGA LA tourney for 1st tour win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Moriya Jutanugarn won the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open by two shots for her first victory in six years on the LPGA Tour, joining sister Ariya as the second siblings to win on the tour.

The 23-year-old from Thailand shot a 3-under 68 for a 272 total Sunday at Wilshire Country Club in the tour's return to Los Angeles after a 13-year absence. Jutanugarn won in her 156th start after three career runner-up finishes, including at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February. She notched 21 top-10 finishes before winning.

Seven-time winner Ariya tied for 24th after a 70.

Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam were the first sisters to win on the LPGA Tour.

Hall of Famer Inbee Park shot a 68 and tied for second with Jin Young Ko, who closed with a 70.

___

