Timbers end NYCFC's season-opening undefeated streak at 7

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco, Fanendo Adi and Larrys Mabiala scored and the Portland Timbers ended New York City FC's season-opening undefeated streak at seven games with a 3-0 victory Sunday.

New York City had won five matches and tied two and was the only Eastern Conference team without a loss going into the weekend.

The Timbers have won two straight after going without a victory in their first five matches. Portland opened the season with five straight on the road because of construction at Providence Parl.

David Villa started and wore the captain's armband for NYCFC, entering the game just one goal away from reaching 400 total goals for club and country. Only four current players internationally have more: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Luis Suarez.

SOUNDERS 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Gustav Svensson and Will Bruin scored in a three-minute span midway through the first half and Seattle won for the first time this season, beating Minnesota United.

Jordy Delem added a goal in second-half stoppage time for Seattle.

The Sounders (1-3-1), MLS Cup winners in 2016 and runners-up last year, had been the only MLS team without a victory through the first seven weeks.

Christian Ramirez scored for Minnesota (2-5-0).