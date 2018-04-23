  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/23 08:18
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
RFlaherty Atl 18 58 9 21 .362
Villanueva SD 19 62 13 22 .355
Cabrera NYM 20 79 16 28 .354
Grandal LAD 16 60 10 21 .350
Arenado Col 18 64 8 22 .344
Swanson Atl 19 79 11 27 .342
Herrera Phi 20 79 12 26 .329
Martinez StL 21 76 7 25 .329
Hoskins Phi 21 65 15 21 .323
Bryant ChC 19 69 12 22 .319
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; 5 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 23; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Cespedes, New York, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; Villanueva, San Diego, 16; Pollock, Arizona, 16; Molina, St. Louis, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 16.

Pitching

Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; Rios, Philadelphia, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; 3 tied at 3-1.