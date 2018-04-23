  1. Home
NYC FC-Timbers, Sums

By  Associated Press
2018/04/23 08:21
New York City 0 0—0
Portland 2 1—3

First half_1, Portland, Blanco, 4 (Flores, Powell), 26th minute. 2, Portland, Adi, 2, 38th.

Second half_3, Portland, Mabiala, 1 (Valeri), 66th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson; Portland, Jeff Attinella.

Yellow Cards_Ring, New York City, 63rd; Callens, New York City, 92nd.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Michael Kampmeinert. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

A_21,144 (21,144)

___

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita (Thomas McNamara, 70th), Anton Tinnerholm; Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori (Yangel Herrera, 79th), Alexander Ring, Rodney Wallace (Jesus Medina, 61st); Jo Inge Berget, David Villa.

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell, Liam Ridgewell, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Andres Flores (Dairon Asprilla, 94th), Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri (Andy Polo, 78th); Fanendo Adi (Samuel Armenteros, 85th).