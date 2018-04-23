|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|RFlaherty Atl
|18
|58
|9
|21
|.362
|Villanueva SD
|19
|62
|13
|22
|.355
|Cabrera NYM
|20
|79
|16
|28
|.354
|Grandal LAD
|16
|60
|10
|21
|.350
|Arenado Col
|18
|64
|8
|22
|.344
|Swanson Atl
|19
|79
|11
|27
|.342
|Herrera Phi
|20
|79
|12
|26
|.329
|Martinez StL
|21
|76
|7
|25
|.329
|Hoskins Phi
|21
|65
|15
|21
|.323
|Bryant ChC
|19
|69
|12
|22
|.319
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; 4 tied at 5.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 23; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Cespedes, New York, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; Villanueva, San Diego, 16; Pollock, Arizona, 16; Molina, St. Louis, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 16.
|Pitching
Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; Rios, Philadelphia, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; 3 tied at 3-1.