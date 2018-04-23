Minnesota United-Sounders, Sums

|Minnesota
|0
|1—1
|Seattle
|2
|1—3
First half_1, Seattle, Svensson, 1 (Roldan, Alonso), 23rd minute. 2, Seattle, Bruin, 2 (Roldan, Lodeiro), 25th.
Second half_3, Minnesota, Ramirez, 1 (Quintero, Nicholson), 66th. 4, Seattle, Delem, 1 (Dempsey), 95th.
Goalies_Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth; Seattle, Stefan Frei.
Yellow Cards_Tolo, Seattle, 58th; Leerdam, Seattle, 87th.
Referee_Armando Villareal. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Apolinar Mariscal. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.
A_39,447 (39,447)
___
|Lineups
Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Carter Manley, Jerome Thiesson; Ibson, Ethan Finlay (Sam Nicholson, 46th), Miguel Ibarra (Mason Toye, 84th), Rasmus Schuller; Abu Danladi (Christian Ramirez, 52nd), Carlos Darwin Quintero.
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo, Roman Torres; Osvaldo Alonso (Magnus Eikrem, 75th), Alex Roldan (Clint Dempsey, 60th), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Will Bruin (Jordy Delem, 92nd), Nicolas Lodeiro.