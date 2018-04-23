Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 001 000—1 4 1 New York 120 001 10x—5 9 0

J.Garcia, Oh (6), Barnes (7), Axford (8) and Martin; Severino, Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Severino 4-1. L_J.Garcia 2-1. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (3). New York, Gregorius (6).

___

Cleveland 000 220 003—7 14 0 Baltimore 100 200 000—3 6 1

Kluber, A.Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes; Cashner, M.Castro (7), Brach (9) and Joseph. W_Kluber 3-1. L_Cashner 1-3. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez 2 (7). Baltimore, Machado 2 (8).

___

Kansas City 000 005 300—8 7 1 Detroit 200 003 000—5 8 0

Skoglund, McCarthy (6), Flynn (7), K.Herrera (9) and Butera; Liriano, Wilson (6), VerHagen (7), Farmer (7), Jimenez (9) and McCann. W_McCarthy 1-0. L_VerHagen 0-1. Sv_K.Herrera (4). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (6), Merrifield (3), Almonte (2).

___

Minnesota 011 001 120—6 9 1 Tampa Bay 200 004 002—8 14 0

P.Hughes, Pressly (4), Rogers (6), Busenitz (6), Hildenberger (7), Reed (8) and J.Castro, Garver; Chirinos, Yarbrough (5), Roe (7), Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Colome (9) and Sucre, W.Ramos. W_Colome 2-2. L_Reed 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (2). Tampa Bay, Cron (5), Hechavarria (1), Gomez (3).

___

Houston 000 010 501—7 10 0 Chicago 010 000 000—1 9 0

McCullers, Harris (7), Giles (8), Devenski (9) and Stassi; Lopez, Infante (6), Bummer (7), Rondon (7), N.Jones (7), Avilan (8), Santiago (9) and W.Castillo. W_McCullers 3-1. L_Bummer 0-1. HRs_Houston, Gattis (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 100 000 010—2 6 1 Milwaukee 000 200 11x—4 4 1

C.Smith, Wittgren (7), Gonzalez (8) and Realmuto; Guerra, Jeffress (6), Albers (7), Hader (8) and Nottingham, Bandy. W_Guerra 2-0. L_C.Smith 0-3. Sv_Hader (3). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (2).

___

Cincinnati 000 002 000—2 5 0 St. Louis 012 000 33x—9 12 1

L.Castillo, Brice (6), Quackenbush (7), J.Hughes (8) and Mesoraco; Mikolas, Norris (8), Holland (9) and Molina. W_Mikolas 3-0. L_L.Castillo 1-3. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (1), DeJong (7).

___

Pittsburgh 000 020 000 00—2 7 2 Philadelphia 000 020 000 01—3 8 2

(11 innings)

T.Williams, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), E.Santana (9), Crick (10), Rodriguez (11) and Diaz; Pivetta, E.Ramos (7), Hunter (8), Arano (9), Rios (11) and Knapp. W_Rios 3-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Diaz (2).