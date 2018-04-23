  1. Home
2018/04/23 05:39
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 3 .850
Toronto 13 8 .619
New York 11 9 .550 6
Tampa Bay 8 13 .381
Baltimore 6 16 .273 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 11 8 .579
Minnesota 8 8 .500
Detroit 9 11 .450
Kansas City 5 15 .250
Chicago 4 14 .222
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 16 7 .696
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 1
Seattle 11 8 .579 3
Oakland 10 11 .476 5
Texas 7 15 .318

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1

Detroit 12, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 1

Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 9, Texas 7

Oakland 3, Boston 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1

Kansas City 8, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-0) at Texas (Moore 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-1) at Houston (Cole 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.