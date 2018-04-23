  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/23 05:15
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
RFlaherty Atl 18 58 9 21 .362
Cabrera NYM 20 79 16 28 .354
Grandal LAD 16 60 10 21 .350
Swanson Atl 19 79 11 27 .342
Herrera Phi 19 74 12 25 .338
Arenado Col 17 60 6 20 .333
Martinez StL 21 76 7 25 .329
Hoskins Phi 20 61 15 20 .328
Bryant ChC 18 69 12 22 .319
Pham StL 19 66 18 21 .318
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; JBaez, Chicago, 6; 4 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 20; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Cespedes, New York, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; Pollock, Arizona, 16; Molina, St. Louis, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 16; 2 tied at 15.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 3-0; Corbin, Arizona, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 3-1; Godley, Arizona, 3-1.