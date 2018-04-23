Yelich, Guerra lead Brewers to 4-2 win, sweep of Marlins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer, Junior Guerra worked five innings and three relievers did the rest for the Milwaukee Brewers, who completed a four-game sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 4-2 win on Sunday.

Guerra (2-0), who began the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs, allowed one unearned run on five hits and struck out four in his third start in the majors this season. The Brewers have won six straight.

Caleb Smith (0-3) struck out a career-high 10 in six innings in his first career start against the Brewers. He didn't walk a batter, but the only two hits he allowed in the fourth cost him.

Lorenzo Cain led off with a single and scored on Yelich's second homer of the season and first since coming off the 10-day disabled list on April 17. Yelich was acquired from Miami in January in exchange for Lewis Brinson and three minor leaguers as the Marlins shed payroll.

Guerra was pulled after loading the bases with no outs in the sixth, and Jeremy Jeffress got out of the jam with a strikeout, a foul popup and another strikeout. Matt Albers retired the side in order in the seventh. Josh Hader pitched the final two innings for his third save.

Justin Bour's single off Hader drove in a run in the eighth, but then he ran into an embarrassing double play. Bour raced around second on Brian Anderson's one-out fly to center and was an easy out at first.

Brewers added a run in the seventh when first baseman Bour muffed pinch-hitter Eric Thames' roller with the bases loaded.

J.T. Realmuto reached on catcher's interference and scored on Bour's double in the first.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas, batting .158 (3 for 19) during the nine-game trip, was out of the starting lineup for the first time this season. "We know he's playing every day, but guys need their days off," manager Don Mattingly said. Rojas pinch-hit in the ninth.

Brewers: SS Orlando Arcia missed his second game after twisting his ankle Friday night. "We'll run him around today, check him out tomorrow and if he passes, he'll be ready to go on Tuesday," manager Craig Counsell said.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Jarlin Garcia (1-0, 0.86 ERA) makes his first career start and fifth appearance against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game road series.

Brewers: After a day off, RHP Zach Davies (1-2, 4.84 ERA) makes his first career start against the Kansas City Royals in the opener of a two-game road series.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball