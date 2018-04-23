Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
|New York
|120
|001
|10x—5
|9
|0
J.Garcia, Oh (6), Barnes (7), Axford (8) and Martin; Severino, Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Severino 4-1. L_J.Garcia 2-1. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (3). New York, Gregorius (6).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|220
|003—7
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|200
|000—3
|6
|1
Kluber, A.Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes; Cashner, M.Castro (7), Brach (9) and Joseph. W_Kluber 3-1. L_Cashner 1-3. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez 2 (7). Baltimore, Machado 2 (8).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|005
|300—8
|7
|1
|Detroit
|200
|003
|000—5
|8
|0
Skoglund, McCarthy (6), Flynn (7), Herrera (9) and Butera; Liriano, Wilson (6), VerHagen (7), Farmer (7), Jimenez (9) and McCann. W_McCarthy 1-0. L_VerHagen 0-1. Sv_Herrera (4). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (6), Merrifield (3), Almonte (2).
___
|Minnesota
|011
|001
|120—6
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|200
|004
|002—8
|14
|0
P.Hughes, Pressly (4), Rogers (6), Busenitz (6), Hildenberger (7), Reed (8) and J.Castro, Garver; Chirinos, Yarbrough (5), Roe (7), Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Colome (9) and Sucre, Ramos. W_Colome 2-2. L_Reed 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (2). Tampa Bay, Cron (5), Hechavarria (1), Gomez (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|100
|000
|010—2
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|11x—4
|4
|1
C.Smith, Wittgren (7), Gonzalez (8) and Realmuto; Guerra, Jeffress (6), Albers (7), Hader (8) and Nottingham, Bandy. W_Guerra 2-0. L_C.Smith 0-3. Sv_Hader (3). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (2).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|012
|000
|33x—9
|12
|1
Castillo, Brice (6), Quackenbush (7), J.Hughes (8) and Mesoraco; Mikolas, Norris (8), Holland (9) and Molina. W_Mikolas 3-0. L_Castillo 1-3. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (1), DeJong (7).