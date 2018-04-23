  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/23 05:10
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Lowrie Oak 21 90 12 33 .367
Betts Bos 19 71 23 26 .366
MMachado Bal 22 87 13 31 .356
Altuve Hou 22 86 12 30 .349
MSmith TB 19 61 9 21 .344
Cano Sea 19 66 16 22 .333
Correa Hou 21 75 16 25 .333
Gregorius NYY 20 66 17 22 .333
DGordon Sea 19 80 12 26 .325
Judge NYY 20 74 18 24 .324
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; 8 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Gregorius, New York, 20; Haniger, Seattle, 19; Correa, Houston, 18; Moustakas, Kansas City, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Span, Tampa Bay, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; 6 tied at 15.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.