Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 001 000—1 4 1 New York 120 001 10x—5 9 0

Garcia, Oh (6), Barnes (7), Axford (8) and Martin; Severino, Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Severino 4-1. L_Garcia 2-1. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (3). New York, Gregorius (6).

___

Cleveland 000 220 003—7 14 0 Baltimore 100 200 000—3 6 1

Kluber, Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes; Cashner, Castro (7), Brach (9) and Joseph. W_Kluber 3-1. L_Cashner 1-3. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez 2 (7). Baltimore, Machado 2 (8).

___

Kansas City 000 005 300—8 7 1 Detroit 200 003 000—5 8 0

Skoglund, McCarthy (6), Flynn (7), Herrera (9) and Butera; Liriano, Wilson (6), VerHagen (7), Farmer (7), Jimenez (9) and McCann. W_McCarthy 1-0. L_VerHagen 0-1. Sv_Herrera (4). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (6), Merrifield (3), Almonte (2).