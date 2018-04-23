|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Lowrie Oak
|21
|90
|12
|33
|.367
|Betts Bos
|19
|71
|23
|26
|.366
|MSmith TB
|18
|58
|9
|21
|.362
|MMachado Bal
|22
|87
|13
|31
|.356
|Altuve Hou
|22
|86
|12
|30
|.349
|Cano Sea
|19
|66
|16
|22
|.333
|Correa Hou
|21
|75
|16
|25
|.333
|Gregorius NYY
|20
|66
|17
|22
|.333
|DGordon Sea
|19
|80
|12
|26
|.325
|Moustakas KC
|19
|80
|11
|26
|.325
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Reddick, Houston, 6; Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Haniger, Seattle, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Gregorius, New York, 6; Betts, Boston, 6.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Gregorius, New York, 20; Haniger, Seattle, 19; Correa, Houston, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Span, Tampa Bay, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; 6 tied at 15.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.