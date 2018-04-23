Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
|New York
|120
|001
|10x—5
|9
|0
Garcia, Oh (6), Barnes (7), Axford (8) and Martin; Severino, Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Severino 4-1. L_Garcia 2-1. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (3). New York, Gregorius (6).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|220
|003—7
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|200
|000—3
|6
|1
Kluber, Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes; Cashner, Castro (7), Brach (9) and Joseph. W_Kluber 3-1. L_Cashner 1-3. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez 2 (7). Baltimore, Machado 2 (8).