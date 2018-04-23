Russian lawyer questions why Mueller hasn't contacted her

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. during his father's 2016 campaign for the U.S. presidency says special counsel Robert Mueller hasn't contacted her and she thinks he isn't interested in finding the truth.

Natalia Veselnitskaya met with Donald Trump Jr., the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort in June 2016 after Trump Jr. was told she could provide potentially incriminating information about Hillary Clinton.

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee questioned her in Berlin last month.

Veselnitskaya told The Associated Press during an interview in Moscow on Sunday that she hasn't been approached by Mueller, the former FBI director leading the U.S. investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

She says that's why she thinks he "is not working to discover the truth."