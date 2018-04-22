BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Match
Brighton 1, Tottenham 1
|Wednesday's Match
Bournemouth 0, Man United 2
|Thursday's Matches
Leicester 0, Southampton 0
Burnley 1, Chelsea 2
|Friday's Match
|Saturday's Matches
West Brom 2, Liverpool 2
Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0
|Sunday's Matches
Arsenal 4, West Ham 1
Stoke 1, Burnley 1
|Monday's Match
|Friday's Match
Millwall 0, Fulham 3
|Saturday's Matches
Birmingham 2, Sheffield United 1
Bristol City 5, Hull 5
Derby 1, Middlesbrough 2
Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 2
Brentford 2, QPR 1
Ipswich 0, Aston Villa 4
Leeds 2, Barnsley 1
Preston 0, Norwich 0
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Reading 0
Bolton 0, Wolverhampton 4
Cardiff 2, Nottingham Forest 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 2
Rochdale 0, Oldham 0
Wigan 1, Oxford United 0
Doncaster 3, Bury 3
Gillingham 0, Rotherham 1
Bradford 3, Portsmouth 1
|Thursday's Match
Blackburn 3, Peterborough 1
|Saturday's Matches
Southend 4, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Shrewsbury 1, Bury 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Oldham 2
Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0
Rochdale 1, Bradford 1
Rotherham 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Fleetwood Town 0, Wigan 4
Doncaster 0, Oxford United 1
Northampton 2, Plymouth 0
Portsmouth 0, Charlton 1
Gillingham 0, Blackpool 3
|Tuesday's Matches
Lincoln City 0, Wycombe 0
Exeter 2, Chesterfield 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Yeovil 0
|Friday's Match
Coventry 3, Stevenage 1
|Saturday's Matches
Lincoln City 2, Colchester 1
Barnet 2, Newport County 0
Cambridge United 4, Cheltenham 3
Forest Green Rovers 4, Chesterfield 1
Wycombe 0, Accrington Stanley 4
Mansfield Town 1, Port Vale 1
Exeter 2, Crawley Town 2
Carlisle 1, Luton Town 1
Swindon 0, Grimsby Town 1
Crewe 1, Morecambe 0
Notts County 4, Yeovil 1
|Saturday's Match
Man United 2, Tottenham 1
|Sunday's Match
Chelsea vs. Southampton