Clinton stars as central villain in GOP's midterm strategy

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton isn't on the ballot, but she's starring as the central villain in the Republicans' midterm strategy for 2018.

They're spending big on ads linking her to vulnerable Democrats as the GOP hopes to retain its fragile majority in Congress.

Republicans already have featured Clinton in attacks against Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Indiana and North Dakota.

One activist calls Clinton "a very powerful motivator."

Critics suggest the strategy smacks of desperation, if not sexism. But with no Democrat to attack in the White House for the first time in nearly a decade, Republicans are betting big that the ghost of Clinton will serve them well in 2018. Saddled with President Donald Trump's poor approval ratings, they may have little choice.